The US stock market has now wiped out the entire $11.5 trillion of value it gained since Trump's 2016 election victory
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () · *Thursday's steep sell-off erased all remaining gains made in the stock market since President Trump's 2016 election win.*
· *The US equities market has lost $11.5 trillion in capitalization since peaking on February 19, pushed down by coronavirus risks and a global oil-price war.*
· *The Trump administration initially...
Stock Market Trading Halted by Circuit Breaker for First Time Since 1997 The circuit breaker mechanism was triggered early in Monday's trading after the S&P 500 plunged seven percent shortly after opening. Global economies continues to be shaken by the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. For 15...