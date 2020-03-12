Global  

The US stock market has now wiped out the entire $11.5 trillion of value it gained since Trump's 2016 election victory

Thursday, 12 March 2020
The US stock market has now wiped out the entire $11.5 trillion of value it gained since Trump's 2016 election victory· *Thursday's steep sell-off erased all remaining gains made in the stock market since President Trump's 2016 election win.*
· *The US equities market has lost $11.5 trillion in capitalization since peaking on February 19, pushed down by coronavirus risks and a global oil-price war.*
· *The Trump administration initially...
News video: Stock Market Trading Halted by Circuit Breaker for First Time Since 1997

Stock Market Trading Halted by Circuit Breaker for First Time Since 1997 01:15

 Stock Market Trading Halted by Circuit Breaker for First Time Since 1997 The circuit breaker mechanism was triggered early in Monday's trading after the S&P 500 plunged seven percent shortly after opening. Global economies continues to be shaken by the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. For 15...

Entire Trump Stock Market Rally Has Been Erased [Video]

Entire Trump Stock Market Rally Has Been Erased

The index fell below 19,732 points. This was the Dow's level on the day before Trump's inauguration, Jan. 19, 2016.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Stocks Rebound After Worst Drop Since 1987 [Video]

Stocks Rebound After Worst Drop Since 1987

After a wild week of fear around the coronavirus pandemic there are some gains today in the stock market after yesterday's worst drop since the 1987 crash.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:11Published

Victory (?) Lap: Trump Sends Autographed Chart of Stock Market Rally to Media Allies Amidst Coronavirus Spread

Victory (?) Lap: Trump Sends Autographed Chart of Stock Market Rally to Media Allies Amidst Coronavirus SpreadPresident Donald Trump sent an autographed stock market chart to media supporters and members of Congress Friday, following a market rally that was preceded by...
Mediaite Also reported by •NPR

Swooning stocks signal higher likelihood of Trump losing election, says Moody's Analytics

Model shows a big change from February, when higher stock prices and Trump's steady approval rating pointed to the Republican president coasting to victory
Haaretz


democratintexad

democratintexad RT @briantylercohen: I still can't believe Trump signed a fucking picture of a one-day rise in the stock market after it had been plummetin… 3 minutes ago

UnivrslAttrctn

Everything RT @OFemmeFataleZ: Want to know what the stock market crashing is doing to real estate? People that bought a condo and closed last week ha… 4 minutes ago

CA49Dem

One bad apple SPOILS THEM ALL RT @patcarrollacct: The US stock market has now wiped out the entire $11.5 trillion of value it gained since Trump's 2016 election victory… 6 minutes ago

MamaG67297027

MamaG RT @Khanoisseur: Dow Jones index just breached 19,883 and if it closes below 19,827 today, it will be lower than when Trump “inherited” it… 13 minutes ago

carindavis23

Carin The US stock market has now wiped out the entire $11.5 trillion of value it gained since Trump's 2016 election vict… https://t.co/K5zion30Bd 14 minutes ago

