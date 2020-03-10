Dow plummets most since 1987 as Trump stimulus plan fails to materialize
Thursday, 12 March 2020
· *US stocks plunged on Thursday after President Trump's Wednesday coronavirus comments failed to calm investors' nerves, and as scant additional details were provided around a potential stimulus plan.*
· *Trump's 30-day European travel ban added to trepidation as airline stocks tumbled.*
· *The S&P 500 and the...
