The University System of Georgia, Atlanta Public Schools close for two weeks due to coronavirus spread
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () The University System of Georgia sent an update to all presidents of the USG’s 26 institutions on Thursday directing schools to suspend instruction for two weeks. “Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, all University System of Georgia institutions will temporarily suspend instruction for two weeks to allow time for USG institutions to test their business continuity plans and online instruction modules and for state officials to continue to assess the current situation regarding coronavirus (COVID-19)…
Schools, colleges and childcare facilities in Ireland are to close for two weeks due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the country’s premier has announced. Leo Varadkar said the action had to be taken to try to prevent the spread of the infection.