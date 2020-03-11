Global  

The University System of Georgia, Atlanta Public Schools close for two weeks due to coronavirus spread

bizjournals Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The University System of Georgia sent an update to all presidents of the USG’s 26 institutions on Thursday directing schools to suspend instruction for two weeks.  “Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, all University System of Georgia institutions will temporarily suspend instruction for two weeks to allow time for USG institutions to test their business continuity plans and online instruction modules and for state officials to continue to assess the current situation regarding coronavirus (COVID-19)…
News video: Schools and colleges in Ireland close for two weeks to stop coronavirus

Schools and colleges in Ireland close for two weeks to stop coronavirus 00:46

 Schools, colleges and childcare facilities in Ireland are to close for two weeks due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the country’s premier has announced. Leo Varadkar said the action had to be taken to try to prevent the spread of the infection.

Apple to closes most stores worldwide for two weeks [Video]

Apple to closes most stores worldwide for two weeks

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced all stores outside of China will be closed for two weeks as the coronavirus outbreak showed little sign of easing. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

All Schools Closed, Religious Festivals Cancelled In Senegal As Coronavirus Spreads [Video]

All Schools Closed, Religious Festivals Cancelled In Senegal As Coronavirus Spreads

Senegal’s president on Saturday ordered all schools and universities closed for the next three weeks. According to Reuters, Senegal President Macky Sall also cancelled religious festivals in..

The Latest: Virginia joins US states in closing all schools

The Latest on the world's coronavirus pandemic: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday ordered all schools in Virginia to close for at least two weeks as the...
SeattlePI.com

All public schools in Seattle closed for at least 2 weeks amid coronavirus fears

All public schools in Seattle, Washington are closed for at least 14 days starting on Thursday because of the spread of the novel coronavirus.
CBC.ca

