Campuses weigh switch to remote instruction during coronavirus outbreak

bizjournals Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Several campuses around Oregon are closing classrooms in favor of remote instruction during the outbreak of COVID-19 in light of new restrictions on large gatherings. The University of Portland has canceled classes for Monday and Tuesday next week and will provide online classes starting Wednesday, March 18. It is also canceling events and other large gatherings. Concordia University, Oregon's largest private campus, said it will move to virtual instruction only starting March 16 and continuing…
News video: Michigan State University switching to virtual instruction amid coronavirus outbreak

Michigan State University switching to virtual instruction amid coronavirus outbreak 01:10

 Michigan State University switching to virtual instruction amid coronavirus outbreak

CSN switching to remote instruction this week [Video]

CSN switching to remote instruction this week

The College of Southern Nevada is officially switching to remote instruction starting this Wednesday.

Some Colorado university campuses, colleges plan to move to online classes in coronavirus response [Video]

Some Colorado university campuses, colleges plan to move to online classes in coronavirus response

The University of Colorado Boulder announced Wednesday that starting next Monday, the campus will move to online classes for the rest of the semester and employees will be encouraged to work remotely..

UC, Miami suspend classroom instruction as coronavirus spreads in Ohio

Two local universities are suspending face-to-face instruction amid the spread of the novel coronavirus to the state of Ohio. The University of Cincinnati made...
Samford University to switch to online instruction until April 6

Samford University is switching its courses to online instruction starting Monday, March 16, but all employees will continue to work on campus unless otherwise...
