Campuses weigh switch to remote instruction during coronavirus outbreak

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Several campuses around Oregon are closing classrooms in favor of remote instruction during the outbreak of COVID-19 in light of new restrictions on large gatherings. The University of Portland has canceled classes for Monday and Tuesday next week and will provide online classes starting Wednesday, March 18. It is also canceling events and other large gatherings. Concordia University, Oregon's largest private campus, said it will move to virtual instruction only starting March 16 and continuing…


