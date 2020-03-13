Small Business Association to disburse out up to $2M in loans for companies impacted by COVID-19

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The U.S. Small Business Administration will be offering low-interest federal disaster loans to small businesses negatively affected by COVID-19 in designated states and territories, SBA officials announced Thursday. Once a request for aid is received from the state or territories governor, SBA will issue the loans to various small businesses from a fund of up to $2 million. The funds are a result of the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, which was recently signed…


