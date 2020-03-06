Global  

Outspoken Tesla chief Elon Musk faces $1 billion trial, test of temperament

Reuters Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Elon Musk is expected to defend a $2.2 billion deal in court next week criticized by shareholders as benefiting Musk at the expense of Tesla Inc , and the outcome may depend as much on the chief executive's temperament as on the facts of the case.
News video: Tesla CEO Elon Musk's trial postponed due to coronavirus

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's trial postponed due to coronavirus 01:32

 Elon Musk&apos;s expected defense of a $2.2 billion deal in court was postponed on Friday from its expected Monday start, due to the coronavirus outbreak. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Tesla chief Elon Musk's trial postponed due to coronavirus

Elon Musk's expected defense of a $2.2 billion deal in court was postponed on Friday from its expected Monday start, due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Reuters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets that 'coronavirus panic is dumb'

Tesla Inc's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that the coronavirus "panic" was "dumb".
Reuters


