Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > 'We need to care for working people as much as we care for the stock market': Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders blasted the Fed's $1.5 trillion injection

'We need to care for working people as much as we care for the stock market': Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders blasted the Fed's $1.5 trillion injection

Business Insider Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
'We need to care for working people as much as we care for the stock market': Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders blasted the Fed's $1.5 trillion injection**

· *Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders attacked the Federal Reserve's $1.5 trillion injection into money markets on Thursday.*
· *"FYI, the amount that the Fed just injected almost covers all student loan debt in the US," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.*
· *"We need to care for working people as much as we...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Sparks Generational Tensions [Video]

Coronavirus Sparks Generational Tensions

Coronavirus Sparks Generational Tensions Government and scientific officials have said young people who ignore suspensions and recommendations to stop the spread of the coronavirus is a growing..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published
AOC Urges People To Stay Home [Video]

AOC Urges People To Stay Home

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) joined other lawmakers pleading with people not to go out amid the spread of coronavirus in the United States.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:39Published

Recent related news from verified sources

What do Biden's wins mean for the Sanders campaign's future?

As of Tuesday night’s primary elections, former Vice President Joe Biden leads Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders by 150 delegates, making it a difficult road...
CBS News

AOC, in First Fox News Visit, Blames Sanders’ Struggles on ‘Rampant Voter Suppression’: Long Lines Turned Off Young Voters in Mich.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in first Fox News visit, blames Bernie Sanders' struggles on 'rampant voter suppression': Long lines turned off young voters in...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.