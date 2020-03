Melinda🏳️‍🌈DiBernardo RT @michellek107: I know I tweeted this before, but if you're a school leader right now, maybe hit the PAUSE button for a bit. Parents need… 4 minutes ago NAMTIDDIE ENTHUSIAST⁷ #btsarmy I know we have done a lot of things for charity's in bts's name before right. I need you to help with something 11 minutes ago Beth Carpenter | TDS Weather @QuinceMountain @mac_b5 ❤️ I hope you guys make it back home safely before things get worse! Domestic travel restri… https://t.co/W80wdc452l 12 minutes ago debridement 🌋 things may get pretty difficult but laban lang!! u will need to walk more roads and climb higher mountains before m… https://t.co/1KoyGMsaOn 38 minutes ago Rose 🤢 RT @loverrofmineash: one negative thing has the power to eliminate multiple positive things. you never know what people are going through,… 48 minutes ago nana 🌙 one negative thing has the power to eliminate multiple positive things. you never know what people are going throug… https://t.co/MP7BlKKRqy 50 minutes ago Jvsmin I just need people to know what things mean before they try to tell others who they are and aren’t.... 53 minutes ago BrickEater @Laudandus @rishissb @zerowondering @TSM_Leffen I don't know man, some things need time to marinate in your brain before you appreciate them 1 hour ago