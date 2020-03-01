Global  

Marcus Center, Milwaukee Rep, Florentine Opera cancel live shows; Skylight, Summerfest take steps over COVID-19

bizjournals Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The Marcus Performing Arts Center, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and the Florentine Opera Company have made changes to their performance schedules over concerns of the spreading coronavirus. The Marcus Center has canceled Friday's performance of "Yamato: The Drummers of Japan" as a precautionary measure. Refunds are automatically being processed for ticket holders. The Milwaukee Rep, which performs in three venues at the Patty & Jay Baker Theater Complex, two blocks from the Marcus Center, said…
"Eclipsed" coming to Search Results Web results Milwaukee Repertory Theater 02:34

 A play, written by actress-playwright Danai Gurira of "Black Panther" and "The Walking Dead" comes to life at the Milwaukee Rep.

