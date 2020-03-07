Global  

Airline will temporarily halt Tampa International Airport connection to Switzerland

bizjournals Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Edelweiss Air, which provides nonstop service between Tampa International Airport and Zurich, Switzerland, has confirmed is flights will be affected by President Donald Trump's declaration to ban traveling from Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Due to entry restrictions by the US government, we are suspending our flights immediately and until the end of April 2020," an Edelweiss Air spokesman said in a statement to the Tampa Bay Business Journal. "Edelweiss flies (depending on the…
 Airline passengers arriving at Miami International Airport Friday afternoon are happy they made it back to the U.S. before airlines cut back flights due to the coronavirus European travel ban which takes effect tonight at midnight.

Recent related news from verified sources

Pittsburgh International Airport hasn't seen any COVID-19 disruptions - yet

Pittsburgh International Airport officials said Friday that there hasn't been much of an impact in demand due to concerns over COVID-19, although an airline...
bizjournals

Air carriers alter PDX flight schedules

Three airlines have decreased service at Portland International Airport in response to the coronavirus outbreak. On Friday, Sun Country said it is cutting its...
bizjournals


