Delta is canceling flights to continental Europe, grounding 300 planes, and reducing flights overall by 40% — the largest cuts in the airline's history (DAL)
Friday, 13 March 2020 () · Delta Air Lines will cut flights to continental Europe for the next 30 days, CEO Ed Bastian said in a note to employees on Friday.
· The airline will cut flights overall by 40% over the next few months, which Bastian said was the largest reduction in the company's history, including 9/11.
· Delta will continue flights...
Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Delta Air Lines is reducing its flight capacity by 40 percent due to a coronavirus-related dropoff in... The Verge Also reported by •Seattle Times •bizjournals •Motley Fool
American Airlines Inc and Delta Air Lines Inc on Thursday said they were capping fares for U.S.-bound flights from Europe, amid some reports of exorbitant... Reuters Also reported by •bizjournals •WorldNews
