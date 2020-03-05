Delta is canceling flights to continental Europe, grounding 300 planes, and reducing flights overall by 40% — the largest cuts in the airline's history (DAL)

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· Delta Air Lines will cut flights to continental Europe for the next 30 days, CEO Ed Bastian said in a note to employees on Friday.

· The airline will cut flights overall by 40% over the next few months, which Bastian said was the largest reduction in the company's history, including 9/11.

· Delta will continue flights... · Delta Air Lines will cut flights to continental Europe for the next 30 days, CEO Ed Bastian said in a note to employees on Friday.· The airline will cut flights overall by 40% over the next few months, which Bastian said was the largest reduction in the company's history, including 9/11.· Delta will continue flights 👓 View full article

