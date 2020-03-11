Gov. DeWine, officials give updates on growing coronavirus spread in Ohio

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and other state officials gave an update on the growing coronavirus spread in Ohio — as well as across the globe. From the statehouse Friday afternoon, DeWine said there are now 13 confirmed cases in the state, including four in Cincinnati and another four in the Cleveland area. "This is not surprising; we believe there are many people in Ohio today who are carrying the virus," DeWine said "It's already all over the state of Ohio. This is not unexpected and fully predictable."


