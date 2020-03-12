Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Movie theaters, for now, stay open nationwide

Movie theaters, for now, stay open nationwide

SeattlePI.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Movie theaters have long acted as a refuge in times of war and recession. Its screens have flickered virtually unabated for the last century. But the coronavirus presents a rare case and an acute crisis for a medium already under threat by the advent of streaming services.

With few exceptions, movie theaters across North America are remaining open while Broadway theaters, sports arenas and museums close their doors to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

While Hollywood studios have canceled most upcoming films, this weekend is going forward with a slate of new releases and holdovers. The largest chains, AMC, Regal and Cinemark, are all operating, though some theaters are taking extra precautions.

To counter the spread of the coronavirus, the Alamo Drafthouse is instituting “seat separation” policies, along with extra cleaning of theaters in between showing. The theater chain is requesting each group of moviegoers leave empty seats to their sides, a measure also enacted by Northern Ireland's largest exhibitor, Omniplex. The World Health Organization has suggested maintaining a meter (or about three feet) distance between people.

Theaters are also adjusting to bans on large gatherings, in some cases closing bigger theaters or limiting the number of maximum ticket buyers per screen. AMC, the country's largest chain, on Friday said it would fill its theaters no more than 50% beginning Saturday and until the end of April to help facilitate social distancing. AMC will no longer sell more than 250 tickets for a showing.

The bans against large crowds vary across the country and are rapidly changing, forcing different strategies for movie theaters in various parts of the country. California's ban prohibits more than 250 people in a single space. New York's limits gatherings to 500. Ohio puts its...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Koko-Di Koko-Da Movie Trailer [Video]

Koko-Di Koko-Da Movie Trailer

Koko-Di Koko-Da Movie Trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: Elin and Tobias are a happily married couple who regularly vacation with their young daughter. The family is on a dreamy holiday when an innocuous case..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:47Published
Arkansas Movie (2020) - Liam Hemsworth, Clark Duke, Vince Vaughn, John Malkovich [Video]

Arkansas Movie (2020) - Liam Hemsworth, Clark Duke, Vince Vaughn, John Malkovich

Arkansas Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: “In Clark Duke’s directorial debut, Kyle (Liam Hemsworth) and Swin (Clark Duke) live by the orders of an Arkansas-based drug kingpin named Frog (Vince..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:25Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Movie theaters, for now, stay open nationwide

NEW YORK (AP) — Movie theaters have long acted as a refuge in times of war and recession. Its screens have flickered virtually unabated for the last century....
Seattle Times

AMC Movie Theaters to Stay Open at 50% Capacity Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

AMC Theatres has announced that movie theaters around the country will remain open amid the coronavirus pandemic, but they will practice “social distancing”...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PMorphus

Poly Morphus Movie theaters, for now, stay open nationwide https://t.co/8KpwyuYJ0U via @therepublicnews 13 minutes ago

JoseFrancoSHJ

Jose Franco RT @GoUpstate: Movie theaters, for now, stay open nationwide https://t.co/VpUi2a0t27 53 minutes ago

Newsday

Newsday With New York State in an official state of emergency and health officials urging people to stay away from indoor p… https://t.co/WSPqILhdFK 1 hour ago

StarAdvertiser

Star-Advertiser Movie theaters to stay open nationwide while Broadway theaters, sports arenas and museums close their doors:… https://t.co/UfFDGx1S3u 2 hours ago

NBC12

NBC12 WWBT Richmond Be honest... would you go to a theater right now? https://t.co/N7XTnCpmsq 4 hours ago

setarehmihan

Setareh Mihandoost RT @rezaparchizadeh: Netanyahu said grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations would remain open but that all leisure activities are banne… 4 hours ago

2017fan1

2018 youtube channel RT @ABCNews4: Do you see yourself avoiding the movie theater for awhile? 🎥🍿 https://t.co/diYRHmxlPh 4 hours ago

rezaparchizadeh

Dr. Reza Parchizadeh Netanyahu said grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations would remain open but that all leisure activities are ba… https://t.co/CkTufvQ08P 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.