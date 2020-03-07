Global  

Peduto declares state of emergency in City of Pittsburgh

bizjournals Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto declared a state of emergency in the city and banned gatherings of more than 250 people effective 9 a.m. Monday. A separate executive order also allows the mayor to cancel or limit large gatherings, events that require city permits and cancel or limit some city services. The state of emergency will last for at least seven days. It was the second news conference in three days for Peduto, who earlier this week had been in Washington, D.C., meeting with federal officials…
 Mayor Bill Peduto declared a state of emergency in the city on Friday amid the coronavirus outbreak, KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports.

