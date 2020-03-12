Trump called on Walmart, CVS, Target, and Walgreens to help slow the spread of the coronavirus as he declares a national emergency
Friday, 13 March 2020 () · President Donald Trump called on private companies to assist with the effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
· At a press conference at the White House, Trump was joined by business leaders from Walgreens, Target, Walmart, CVS, and other companies.
· He said that drive-through testing centers will be...
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus, opening the door to providing what he said was about $50 billion in federal aid to fight the disease.
