San Antonio stocks rally in big market rebound

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Shares in San Antonio companies soared in the late minutes of trading Friday as the stock market saw its largest rally since the Great Recession of 2008. The stock market started Friday coming off of the worst trading day since the "Black Monday" crash of 1987, soaring in the final 30 minutes of trading into the largest one-day gain that Wall Street has seen since 2008. Markets surged in the final minutes before closing, with the Dow Jones ending up 9.3%, or 1,985 points, and the S&P closing up… 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

4 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Stock Markets Rally Following Monday's Dive 01:02 Stock Markets Rally Following Monday's Dive The S&P 500 bounced back more than three percent after its worst day since 2008. Markets around the world also experienced a rebound. The rebounds follow the news of an economic stimulus plan for workers affected by the coronavirus, proposed by the Trump...