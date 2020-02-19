Led by Sidney Crosby, Penguins to pay PPG Paints Arena workers during NHL hiatus

Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Friday a plan to pay full- and part-time arena workers at PPG Paints Arena. Earlier this week, the NHL suspended play due to mounting fears about the COVID-19 coronavirus . The Penguins had six regular season games left that employees would not have been paid for. According to a release from the team, funding will come from Pittsburgh Penguins players, led by captain Sidney Crosby, as well as the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and the Mario Lemieux Foundation.


