Faranaaz Karbhari (فارناز) RT @INCMumbai: Govt. is at it again! Everytime there is a slump in international oil prices, BJP govt. hikes the #exciseduty to increase… 5 minutes ago csense RT @mkvenu1: With consumption likely to implode post Covid-19 , raising revenues through increased excise on oil is disastrous. Global Oi… 6 minutes ago Truth RT @AudaciousQuest: When crude oil price is lowest in 29 yrs, govt hikes excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 3 per litre each. What a puni… 8 minutes ago CA AK BANSAL Excise duty on petrol, diesel raised by Rs 3 a litre each, but prices fall https://t.co/AdyaGpK47n IS THIS A MARKET… https://t.co/RZGKwkV0fU 12 minutes ago ETVTelangana Govt Hikes Excise Duty on Petrol, Diesel | by Rs.3 Per Litre https://t.co/r3o9PfI4zH 32 minutes ago Virendra RT @FinancialXpress: Petrol Diesel to be expensive again; govt hikes excise duty on fuels. https://t.co/ecfmqXRY3O 39 minutes ago sundram RT @BreakingViews4u: Govt hikes excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre via @htTweets https://t.co/HzITKqWAUA 49 minutes ago