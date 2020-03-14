Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Govt hikes excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre

Govt hikes excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre

Zee News Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Excise duty on petrol and diesel was on Saturday hiked by Rs 3 per litre as the government looked to mop up gains arising from fall in international oil prices.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: 2 dead in India, cases rise to 83, 10 recover| Oneindia News

Coronavirus: 2 dead in India, cases rise to 83, 10 recover| Oneindia News 03:23

 Govt raises excise duty on petrol-diesel by Rs 3/litre; 68-year-old woman is second death due to Coronavirus in India; More shutdowns in states across India in measure to implement social distancing; WHO director general advises comprehensive approach; National Emergency declared in US, Trump may get...

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Govt hikes excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre


Indian Express

Government raises excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 3 per litre

Special excise duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 2 to Rs 8 per litre incase of petrol and to Rs 4 incase of diesel, an official notification from the government...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

farabruiser

Faranaaz Karbhari (فارناز) RT @INCMumbai: Govt. is at it again! Everytime there is a slump in international oil prices, BJP govt. hikes the #exciseduty to increase… 5 minutes ago

csense3

csense RT @mkvenu1: With consumption likely to implode post Covid-19 , raising revenues through increased excise on oil is disastrous. Global Oi… 6 minutes ago

CyrilAlexande10

Truth RT @AudaciousQuest: When crude oil price is lowest in 29 yrs, govt hikes excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 3 per litre each. What a puni… 8 minutes ago

AKBL7

CA AK BANSAL Excise duty on petrol, diesel raised by Rs 3 a litre each, but prices fall https://t.co/AdyaGpK47n IS THIS A MARKET… https://t.co/RZGKwkV0fU 12 minutes ago

etvtelangana

ETVTelangana Govt Hikes Excise Duty on Petrol, Diesel | by Rs.3 Per Litre https://t.co/r3o9PfI4zH 32 minutes ago

Virendr45966574

Virendra RT @FinancialXpress: Petrol Diesel to be expensive again; govt hikes excise duty on fuels. https://t.co/ecfmqXRY3O 39 minutes ago

kasaltsundram55

sundram RT @BreakingViews4u: Govt hikes excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre via @htTweets https://t.co/HzITKqWAUA 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.