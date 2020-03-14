Global  

Trump declares national emergency to deal with coronavirus

Seattle Times Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and announced new steps he said would speed the availability of testing for the virus, as his administration reached a deal with congressional Democrats to provide tens of billions of dollars for sick pay for affected workers and […]
News video: Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Pandemic, House Dems Announces Bill To Aid Americans

Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Pandemic, House Dems Announces Bill To Aid Americans 04:51

 On the day President Donald Trump issued a national emergency over the growing coronavirus pandemic, House Democrats announced an agreement with the administration to provide financial relief to families and workers hardest hit by the disease.

