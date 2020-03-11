Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Department of Health recommends canceling large events, advises people to avoid crowds and non-essential travel

Department of Health recommends canceling large events, advises people to avoid crowds and non-essential travel

bizjournals Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The state Department of Health is recommending that events and gatherings of 100 people or more be canceled or postponed in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “Essentially our guidance is to avoid large crowds and gatherings where people may be exposed to others who are carrying the virus,” Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson said in a press conference Friday afternoon. “I would suggest that people use common sense going forward and not attend large events, sporting…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Published < > Embed
News video: Health Headlines - 3-11-20

Health Headlines - 3-11-20 29:00

 In today's health headlines we talk about how the Coronavirus is making people more aware of people around them. The CDC is recommending people keep a safe social distance from others to stay healthy. Also, the FDA has approved a at-home ovulation test,

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Healthy people don’t need to use N95 masks Delhi Health Minister on coronavirus scare [Video]

Healthy people don’t need to use N95 masks Delhi Health Minister on coronavirus scare

Healthy people don’t need to use N95 masks Delhi Health Minister on coronavirus scare

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Places To Avoid Due To Coronavirus [Video]

Places To Avoid Due To Coronavirus

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing is one of the ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Huff Post published a list of tips to navigate the idea of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Florida’s coronavirus tally increases; First Coast resident among newly infected

The Florida Department of Health late Tuesday announced eight new positive cases of the novel coronavirus, including one the First Coast, with seven of the cases...
bizjournals Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Coronavirus pandemic forces Buffett to nix Berkshire Hathaway shareholder weekend

Warren Buffett’s “Woodstock for Capitalists,” the nickname for Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s (NYSE:BRKA) annual shareholder weekend, has fallen victim to...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •bizjournals

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.