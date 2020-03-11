Department of Health recommends canceling large events, advises people to avoid crowds and non-essential travel
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () The state Department of Health is recommending that events and gatherings of 100 people or more be canceled or postponed in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “Essentially our guidance is to avoid large crowds and gatherings where people may be exposed to others who are carrying the virus,” Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson said in a press conference Friday afternoon. “I would suggest that people use common sense going forward and not attend large events, sporting…
