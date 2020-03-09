Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Jack Ma donates two million masks for coronavirus crisis in Europe

Jack Ma donates two million masks for coronavirus crisis in Europe

Reuters Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Chinese billionaire and Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma has pledged to donate two million protective masks for distribution across Europe, with a first consignment arriving in Belgium late on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma Donates Coronavirus Testing Kits and Masks to the US

Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma Donates Coronavirus Testing Kits and Masks to the US 00:54

 Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma Donates Coronavirus Testing Kits and Masks to the U.S. In an announcement on Weibo, Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba, said half a million kits are being sent to America. Ma will also send one million masks to combat the global pandemic. Jack Ma, via statement Jack Ma, via...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Market trader shows how to turn Union Jack buntin into coronavirus face masks [Video]

Market trader shows how to turn Union Jack buntin into coronavirus face masks

A market trader has shown British spirit by showing how to turn Union Jack bunting - into corona face masks. Mike Watts, 68, runs souvenir and gift shop A Nice Little Shop, in the Guildhall Markets in..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Thai locals taught how to produce face masks during coronavirus crisis [Video]

Thai locals taught how to produce face masks during coronavirus crisis

Thai locals take part in a workshop learning how to make protective face masks from cloth as the country battles a shortage during the coronavirus crisis. The country's government rolled out the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:50Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Jack Ma to donate test kits, masks to U.S. in fight against coronavirus

Chinese billionaire and Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma said he will donate 500,000 coronavirus testing kits and 1 million masks to the United States and urged...
Reuters

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma to send 1 million masks to U.S., plus testing kits

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma is sending aid to the United States.  The Alibaba co-founder committed to sending 1 million medical masks and 500,000 coronavirus...
Mashable


Tweets about this

lightexhale

Light Exhale🌬 RT @Amy_Siskind: Welcome to making America great again: Trump's authoritarian regime is being bailed out by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma:… 7 minutes ago

davidagoodland

David OUR NHS IS NOT FOR SALE Blake RT @beholdcosmicwav: Imagine if @richardbranson did something like this, instead of asking the govt for a 7.5 billion pound bailout in the… 26 minutes ago

ruddineu

𝔯𝔲𝔡𝔡𝔦 RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Jack Ma donates two million masks for coronavirus crisis in Europe https://t.co/JZQSQ8Q7rs https://t.co/7RSaiUHZ1q 35 minutes ago

chengyuehao001

生于毫末 #JackMa China's richest man Jack Ma donates one million face masks and 500,000 coronavirus test kits to the US.… https://t.co/w1jHJ3xRNN 38 minutes ago

MarkPotomac

Mark Potomac RT @Reuters: Jack Ma donates two million masks for coronavirus crisis in Europe https://t.co/xaoZjAxY1E https://t.co/QdBTopVEtM 38 minutes ago

saisjo1_saisjo

saisjo RT @aalkermd: @rae_gartland Meanwhile Chinese national, Jack Ma, benevolently donates much needed testing to the US. https://t.co/hgrN6bNo… 45 minutes ago

KaFro420

Karisue RT @RN_Shark_dt_ind: Somewhere ⁦@TheRickWilson⁩ is giggling. Just a little. China's richest man Jack Ma donates one million face masks an… 47 minutes ago

mvlady

mvlady RT @asanza2420: @NickKristof @AnandWrites He's sending supplies. I hope they go to the hospitals and the poor, not Trump cronies https://t… 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.