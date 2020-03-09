Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Children’s Hospital confirms employee of 'key partner' has coronavirus

Children’s Hospital confirms employee of 'key partner' has coronavirus

bizjournals Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Cincinnati Children’s reported late Friday that an employee of an organization that the hospital works closely with was among four people in Butler County who have tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019. The Avondale-based hospital, which operates a large medical center in Butler County’s Liberty Township, stated that upon notification of the employee’s diagnosis by the Butler County General Health District, Cincinnati Children’s immediately initiated a contact investigation to determine…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Children's Hospital LA Treating Patient Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Children's Hospital LA Treating Patient Diagnosed With Coronavirus 00:09

 The Children's Hospital Los Angeles announced Friday it was treating a patient diagnosed with coronavirus.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Newborn Baby In London—Youngest To Have Coronavirus [Video]

Newborn Baby In London—Youngest To Have Coronavirus

Business Insider reports that a newborn baby, born in London, is the world's youngest person to test positive for coronavirus. The Sun reports that a few days ago, the baby's mother was rushed to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published
Coronavirus School Closures Impact Hospital Staff Availability [Video]

Coronavirus School Closures Impact Hospital Staff Availability

Reuters reports that U.S. hospitals are preparing for a huge surge in coronavirus patients, as the virus takes hold on the U.S.. But as of Friday, at least 21,900 schools from kindergarten through high..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:45Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Dayton Children's opens another retail clinic in Warren County

One of the largest hospitals in the Miami Valley has opened another clinical care site south of Dayton, further expanding its footprint in Southwest Ohio. Dayton...
bizjournals

January Jones Gets Glammed Up for Children's Hospital Los Angeles Make March Matter Fundraising Campaign!

January Jones is all smiles as she strikes a pose while attending an event for the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Make March Matter Fundraising Campaign at...
Just Jared Also reported by •bizjournals

Tweets about this

Suzanne_Bruce

Suzanne RT @BusinessCourier: JUST IN: Cincinnati Children's reports a "key partner" is one of the Butler County four tested positive for coronaviru… 26 minutes ago

BarrettBrunsman

Barrett J. Brunsman .@CincyChildrens Hospital confirms employee of a 'key partner' has coronavirus disease. https://t.co/rmtto73AGU https://t.co/hHCYhmd7np 2 hours ago

BarrettCinciBiz

Barrett J. Brunsman .@CincyChildrens Hospital confirms employee of a 'key partner' has coronavirus disease. https://t.co/MiNvBdaSbA https://t.co/srUiYKdEB5 2 hours ago

DrJohnWen

John Wen Children’s Hospital confirms employee of 'key partner' has coronavirus https://t.co/1pceq0PcAf via @BusinessCourier 2 hours ago

BusinessCourier

Cincinnati Business Courier JUST IN: Cincinnati Children's reports a "key partner" is one of the Butler County four tested positive for coronav… https://t.co/alwhzpMws2 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.