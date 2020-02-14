Virgin Atlantic boss seeks 7.5 billion-pound UK airline bailout: Sky News

Global  

Reuters Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Virgin Atlantic's chairman Peter Norris will write to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday saying the country's airline industry needs emergency government support worth 7.5 billion pounds ($9.20 billion) or risks the loss of tens of thousands of jobs, Sky News reported on Saturday.
