Vail Resorts to close all North American resorts due to coronavirus
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) will close all 34 of its North American resorts from Sunday until at least March 22 in response to the spread of the coronavirus, the Broomfield-based company announced Saturday. It operates five resorts in Colorado. The closures, which come during the crucial Spring Break period for the sector, come less than a week after company CEO Rob Katz said during an earnings call that Vail would withdraw earnings guidance for the year after seeing a “marked negative change”…
