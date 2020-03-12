Hidden Valley owner to close all North American ski resorts due to coronavirus

Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) will close all 34 of its North American resorts, including Hidden Valley in Wildwood, from Sunday until at least March 22 in response to the spread of the coronavirus , the Colorado-based company announced Saturday. It also operates a second Missouri ski area, Snow Creek, outside Kansas City., The closures, which come during the crucial Spring Break period for the sector, come less than a week after company CEO Rob Katz said during an earnings call that Vail would withdraw… 👓 View full article

