Hidden Valley owner to close all North American ski resorts due to coronavirus
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) will close all 34 of its North American resorts, including Hidden Valley in Wildwood, from Sunday until at least March 22 in response to the spread of the coronavirus, the Colorado-based company announced Saturday. It also operates a second Missouri ski area, Snow Creek, outside Kansas City., The closures, which come during the crucial Spring Break period for the sector, come less than a week after company CEO Rob Katz said during an earnings call that Vail would withdraw…