Trump says he could demote Fed chair Powell, risking more market turmoil

Seattle Times Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Saturday that he had the power to remove or demote Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, renewing a long-running threat against the central bank’s leader at a time when it could further roil volatile markets. Trump said in a news conference at the White House that ousting Powell was […]
News video: Stocks Have Worst Day Since 1987 'Black Monday' Crash

Stocks Have Worst Day Since 1987 'Black Monday' Crash 01:08

 Stocks Have Worst Day Since 1987 'Black Monday' Crash The S&P 500 ended down nine and a half percent on Thursday. The drop is the most substantial daily loss since the stock market crash in 1987. A brief rally from opening losses followed the Fed announcement of a $1.5 trillion loan injection for...

Trump Says He Could Demote Fed Chair Powell, Risking More Market Turmoil

At a time of grave investor uncertainty over the coronavirus, economists warned that the president could throw fuel on the fire.
NYTimes.com

