Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Over 230 Indians evacuated from Iran, quarantined at Army wellness centre in Jaisalmer

Over 230 Indians evacuated from Iran, quarantined at Army wellness centre in Jaisalmer

Hindu Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
“234 Indians stranded in Iran have arrived in India; including 131 students and 103 pilgrims.Thank you Ambassador Dhamu Gaddam and @India_in_Iran team for your efforts. Thank Iranian authorities,” Mr. Jaishankar tweeted.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak: India to send medical team to Italy, Jaishankar calls Iran, Italy 'extreme situations'

India evacuated 58 Indians from Iran on Tuesday via a special Indian Air Force flight. The flight also carried samples of 529 Indians stranded in the country to...
DNA

Mahan Air flight to bring back samples of Indians from Iran

India has begun the process to evacuate from Iran, a coronavirus hotspot, its citizens -- mostly Shia pilgrims from Kargil. A Mahan Air ferry flight is expected...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TOICitiesNews

TOI Cities Coronavirus outbreak: Over 230 Indians evacuated from Iran, quarantined at Army wellness centre in Jaisalmer https://t.co/pDj0pwJqXP 5 minutes ago

manavnautiya

Manav Nautiyal RT @NH_India: Two Air India flights carrying over 230 Indians from #Coronavirus-hit #Iran landed on Sunday morning and the passengers have… 14 minutes ago

TelanganaToday

Telangana Today Over 230 Indians evacuated from Iran, quarantined at Army Wellness Centre in Jaisalmer https://t.co/QVlWu35V8J 19 minutes ago

NH_India

National Herald Two Air India flights carrying over 230 Indians from #Coronavirus-hit #Iran landed on Sunday morning and the passen… https://t.co/a2bXyiYBNl 21 minutes ago

ranchisparrow

ahana mukherjee @PeterZeihan Have you seen how many lost their lives in Italy and Iran? Did you know that India has evacuated India… https://t.co/CoO4dnAj8L 2 days ago

loos_caractur

Hitesh N This shld make it a total of over 1k, Indians & Foreigners, evacuated from China, Iran, Italy & Japan 👏👏 https://t.co/VCwdf1niqq 2 days ago

sharma__sanjay

संजय शर्मा @CNBC Over 300 Indians, mainly Students were evacuated in Jan'2020, from #Wuhan when whole Europe and USA were slee… https://t.co/4edZJ6cOyy 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.