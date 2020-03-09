Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Petrol price cut by 12 paise/litre, diesel by 14 paise

Petrol price cut by 12 paise/litre, diesel by 14 paise

IndiaTimes Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Petrol price was on Sunday cut by 12 paise a litre and diesel rates by 14 paise as oil companies moderated rate reduction amid the fall in global prices to absorb the hike in excise duty on fuel by the government.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Petrol, diesel prices cut

State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have reduced the prices of sensitive petroleum products such as petrol by 24-27 paise a litre and diesel b
Hindu

Fuel prices drop sharply, in Delhi petrol costs Rs 70.29 and diesel Rs 63.01

Fuel prices in Delhi slashed by Rs 2.69 for petrol and by Rs 2.33 for diesel. The price of 1 litre of petrol in Delhi as on Wednesday (March 11, 2020) is Rs...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimesHindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ramaiahpuli

P.Kodanda Ramaiah @PTI_News Petrol and diesel rates reduced by 16 paise following price cut in Brent crude by 30%. Central and State… https://t.co/XJNlOJh9yw 7 minutes ago

SurajRai0889

Suraj Rai RT @bsindia: Petrol price was on Sunday cut by 12 paise a litre and diesel rates by 14 paise as oil companies moderated rate reduction #pe… 42 minutes ago

bsindia

Business Standard Petrol price was on Sunday cut by 12 paise a litre and diesel rates by 14 paise as oil companies moderated rate red… https://t.co/S3oTh7QvLr 45 minutes ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Petrol price cut by 12 paise per litre, diesel by 14 paise NEW DELHI: Petrol price was on Sunday cut by 12 paise… https://t.co/J0wugyqRYF 56 minutes ago

qnewshub

QNewsHub Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol Price Cut by 12 Paise Per Litre, Diesel by 14 Paise https://t.co/Z2Vb28xztB https://t.co/u8THQ2Ooht 2 hours ago

CNBCTV18News

CNBC-TV18 News Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 69.75 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 62.44, according to a price notification… https://t.co/PrSIEBegpp 2 hours ago

tecmvaind

ITSM - Industrial ETIndustryNews: Petrol price cut by 12 paise per litre, diesel by 14 paise #ETIndustryNews https://t.co/OBcRx2KWVO #YoSoyJabali 2 hours ago

Gander_News_b4

Business and Marketing News Petrol prices cut by 12 paise a litre, diesel declines by 14 paise https://t.co/ZzyR0yCBDe via @circleboom 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.