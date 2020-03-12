Global  

Coronavirus forces closure of all French ski resorts

Reuters India Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
All French ski resorts are closing on Sunday and will not reopen for the rest of the season as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, ski resort operators said, dealing another heavy blow to a France's tourism industry.
