Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > A popular trading strategy that preserves hedge funds during stock-market crashes just failed — and Morgan Stanley warns it could change investing as we know it

A popular trading strategy that preserves hedge funds during stock-market crashes just failed — and Morgan Stanley warns it could change investing as we know it

Business Insider Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
A popular trading strategy that preserves hedge funds during stock-market crashes just failed — and Morgan Stanley warns it could change investing as we know it· Risk parity, an investing strategy that allocates to different asset classes based on their levels of volatility, was once hailed as "nirvana" by Morgan Stanley's equities chief.
· However, it took a severe beating as the stock market plunged last week and failed as a diversifier of risk.
· Morgan Stanley explained how...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Morgan Stanley Just Got More Bearish on Stocks Post Selloff [Video]

Morgan Stanley Just Got More Bearish on Stocks Post Selloff

There are still some risks that the market hasn't reconciled yet, according to Morgan Stanley.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:15Published
Morgan Stanley to Buy E-Trade for $13 Billion [Video]

Morgan Stanley to Buy E-Trade for $13 Billion

The Wall Street giant is set to purchase the online broker in an all-stocks deal.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Morgan Stanley shifts staff to London Heathrow site to counter virus: sources

Morgan Stanley is shifting part of its London-based sales and trading staff to a secondary site near Heathrow airport to ensure its trading desks can operate...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.