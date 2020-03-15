Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Coronavirus | Northeast Frontier Railway withdraws blankets, curtains from AC coaches

Coronavirus | Northeast Frontier Railway withdraws blankets, curtains from AC coaches

Hindu Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Blankets will, however, be kept with the attendant in every coach and be given to passengers only on demand; temperature inside the AC coaches would be adjusted suitably for reducing the necessity of using a blanket
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Amid coronavirus scare, blankets and curtains withdrawn from AC coaches of Central, Western Railway

In India, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the country is 93.
DNA

Central, Western Railway withdraw curtains, blankets from AC coaches amid coronavirus scare

The Central Railway and Western Railway have withdrawn curtains from AC coaches in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Zee News


Tweets about this

akdwaaz

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨਾਗਰਿਕ RT @the_hindu: Blankets will, however, be kept with the attendant in every coach and be given to passengers only on demand; temperature ins… 4 minutes ago

keridouglas

Keri Douglas Coronavirus | Northeast Frontier Railway withdraws blankets, curtains from AC coaches - ready with trains w beds to… https://t.co/tSS1kctziz 16 minutes ago

the_hindu

The Hindu Blankets will, however, be kept with the attendant in every coach and be given to passengers only on demand; temper… https://t.co/9KHfFAkRSO 25 minutes ago

Newslin07952424

Newsline Coronavirus | Northeast Frontier Railway withdraws blankets, curtains from AC coaches https://t.co/mXXMrKYyNt https://t.co/IKE3f87FMm 32 minutes ago

airnews_kohima

AIR News Kohima RT @airnewsalerts: #COVID19: Northeast Frontier Railway takes steps to prevent spread of #CoronaVirus3 hours ago

insidene

INSIDENE #NFR #Railways Takes Measures against #coronavirus #IndianRailways https://t.co/8lXZQ6SKbE 4 hours ago

airnewsalerts

All India Radio News #COVID19: Northeast Frontier Railway takes steps to prevent spread of #CoronaVirus5 hours ago

guwahatiplus

G Plus Northeast Frontier Railway has launched railway helpline numbers to impart awareness amongst the masses against the… https://t.co/wCDnfXJKix 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.