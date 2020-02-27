Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Coronavirus: Odisha regulates visitors at tourist destinations in Golden Triangle

Coronavirus: Odisha regulates visitors at tourist destinations in Golden Triangle

Hindu Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Sun temple shut down for a week; beaches in Puri district to be de-congested
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tourism in Southeast Asia's Golden Triangle is declining due to coronavirus fears [Video]

Tourism in Southeast Asia's Golden Triangle is declining due to coronavirus fears

The Golden Triangle, where the borders of Laos, Myanmar and Thailand meet, is receiving fewer visitors due to coronavirus fears. Chinese tourists who make up the vast majority are staying away or..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:59Published
Starving monkeys fed with watermelon as coronavirus halts tourism in Thailand [Video]

Starving monkeys fed with watermelon as coronavirus halts tourism in Thailand

Monkeys that were going hungry because there are no tourists to feed them due to the coronavirus were finally treated to dozens of watermelons.  The video shows a large group of monkey's being..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 07:05Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

UntamedBachelor

Globe Jamun Coronavirus: Odisha regulates visitors at tourist destinations in Golden Triangle Other than Jagannath temple, mos… https://t.co/iZ9cgRLR5a 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.