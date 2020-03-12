Global  

American Airlines halting CLT-London flight amid coronavirus outbreak

bizjournals Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
American Airlines is further cutting back on its international flight service in response to decreasing demand due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, a move that will halt its London route from Charlotte Douglas International Airport until May. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) said late Saturday night that it will, in phases, suspend more long-haul international flights from the U.S., beginning Monday. The latest network changes will reduce American's international flight capacity by…
