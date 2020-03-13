DeWine considers shutting down Ohio restaurants, bars; extending school closings

Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he is considering ordering all restaurants and bars in the state closed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus . DeWine, appearing on NBC's Meet the Press Sunday morning, told anchor Chuck Todd that he is "certainly looking at" closing bars and restaurants in Ohio in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state. "We are inconveniencing people. It is making people’s lives change, but we have got to save lives," DeWine said. "Everything we are doing is to… 👓 View full article

