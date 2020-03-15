Global  

Fed cuts interest rates to near zero, coordinates with other central banks to combat coronavirus

Reuters Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the second time in less than two weeks on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy amid the rapidly escalating global coronavirus pandemic.
News video: Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific'

Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific' 01:28

 With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy amid the rapidly escalating global coronavirus pandemic. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Recent related news from verified sources

Fed Cuts Interest Rates to Near Zero to Combat Coronavirus

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the second time in less than two weeks on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy amid...
Newsmax

Fed Cuts Interest Rates To Near Zero: Emergency Move To Support Strained Economy

The Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate to near zero, a move not seen since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis. President Trump — who has often...
NPR

