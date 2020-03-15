Global  

Illinois governor closes all restaurants, bars to dine-in customers

bizjournals Sunday, 15 March 2020
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Sunday ordered that all bars and restaurants in the state close to the public, starting with the end of business on Monday, in the latest attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus. In a series of tweets Sunday afternoon, Pritzker said the prohibition of dine-in service will continue through March 30, though restaurants with curbside pickup and drive-through service will continue to be allowed to serve customers. "We are working with restaurant owners and food delivery…
Business Owners Worry About Impact Of Restaurant, Bar Closure

 Gov. Pritzker announced that all restaurants and bars in Illinois will be closed starting Monday night amid the coronavirus pandemic. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.

After state order closing their doors, here's how Ohio is helping strained restaurants and bars

Unemployment support and alcohol returns are among the ways the state hopes to help Ohio’s restaurants and bars after closing them in an attempt to slow the...
DeWine to shutter all bars, restaurants in Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine on Sunday announced that all bars and restaurants in the state of Ohio will be required to close by 9 p.m. March 15 in an effort to stem the...
