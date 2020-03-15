Illinois governor closes all restaurants, bars to dine-in customers

Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Sunday ordered that all bars and restaurants in the state close to the public, starting with the end of business on Monday, in the latest attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus . In a series of tweets Sunday afternoon, Pritzker said the prohibition of dine-in service will continue through March 30, though restaurants with curbside pickup and drive-through service will continue to be allowed to serve customers. "We are working with restaurant owners and food delivery… 👓 View full article

