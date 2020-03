Regional leaders ban events of 50+, recommend schools close

The leaders of five counties in the St. Louis region on Sunday banned events of more than 50 people and recommended that all schools close as the novel coronavirus continued to wreak havoc on daily life. The directive came from St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann, St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern and Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler. The event ban is effective for eight weeks. The city previously banned…

