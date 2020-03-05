Global  

Stocks plunge, dollar slides as Fed's emergency cut spooks investors

Reuters Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Stocks were slammed on Monday and the dollar battered after emergency rate cuts in the United States and New Zealand, and a raft of steps by policymakers worldwide failed to stem the rout in markets spooked by the broadening fallout of the coronavirus.
News video: Stocks Surge Higher After President Trump Declares State of Emergency

Stocks Surge Higher After President Trump Declares State of Emergency 01:17

 After President Trump declared a state of emergency, stocks soared higher into the close. For long-term investors, the answer is simple: buy stocks.

Time to rebalance portfolios, keep proceeds in cash: investment officer [Video]

Time to rebalance portfolios, keep proceeds in cash: investment officer

Investors should consider rebalancing their portfolios amid the sell-off, and either keep the proceeds in cash or dollar-cost average into growth stocks, says Abbot Downing deputy CIO Carol Schleif.

Stocks plunge as Fed's emergency rate cut fails to calm panic

Stock markets and the dollar fell heavily on Monday, after emergency rate cuts in the United States and New Zealand failed to allay fears about the coronavirus'...
Dollar bounces vs yen as stocks rally, Trump declares U.S. coronavirus emergency

The dollar surged on Friday, posting sharp gains against the safe-haven Japanese yen as stock markets recovered globally and investors cheered efforts by...
