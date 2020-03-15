Global  

Federal Reserve slashes interest rates to zero as part of wide-ranging emergency intervention

Seattle Times Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON – The Federal Reserve announced on Sunday that it would drop interest rates to zero and buy at least $700 billion in government and mortgage-related bonds as part of a wide-ranging emergency action to protect the economy from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The moves, the most dramatic by the U.S. central bank […]
News video: Powell on Federal Reserve rate cut to near zero-percent

Powell on Federal Reserve rate cut to near zero-percent 01:18

 The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy amid the rapidly escalating coronavirus pandemic.

Fed cuts rates and NYC, LA close restaurants to fight coronavirus

With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another...
Reuters

Coronavirus: US death toll hits 65; Fed cuts rate

With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another emergency...
IndiaTimes

