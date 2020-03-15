Federal Reserve slashes interest rates to zero as part of wide-ranging emergency intervention
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () WASHINGTON – The Federal Reserve announced on Sunday that it would drop interest rates to zero and buy at least $700 billion in government and mortgage-related bonds as part of a wide-ranging emergency action to protect the economy from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The moves, the most dramatic by the U.S. central bank […]
With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another emergency... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Reuters India •Reuters