Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > SBI plans FIR over leaked clip of FM pulling up brass

SBI plans FIR over leaked clip of FM pulling up brass

IndiaTimes Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
A day after a controversy erupted over finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman pulling up SBI executives led by chairman Rajneesh Kumar, the country’s largest lender said it was initiating action — including lodging an FIR — against “mischievous elements” for unauthorisedly recording and circulating an audio clip over social media, while ministry officials defended the minister’s impatience.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IndiaImportant

Important India News SBI plans FIR over leaked clip of FM pulling up brass https://t.co/3bBRErjy4o https://t.co/WRkG9ov8b9 11 minutes ago

BhanuLamba1

Bhanu Lamba For all those trolling me check facts first before speaking against @nsitharaman. https://t.co/mlNKxeVuw1 34 minutes ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: SBI plans FIR over leaked clip of FM pulling up brass https://t.co/fIeiKzbmLH via @TOIBusiness https://t.co/exTHTEOiUP 54 minutes ago

PradipB09391274

Pradip Bose SBI plans FIR over leaked clip of FM pulling up brass https://t.co/ijRnIwq6aE via @timesofindia ok 1 hour ago

sundaramvi

muruga .@nsitharaman might have exceeded her power by scolding the #SBI Chairmn for 'not violating the PCA norms of #RBI'… https://t.co/WuBBplTwGP 1 hour ago

sanjaygk29

Sanjay Kulkarni Many of the SBI staffers are not well aware of banking rules and regulations. They are also rude and insensitive… https://t.co/rFEy3MYASG 2 hours ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica SBI plans FIR over leaked clip of FM pulling up brass https://t.co/Bw57B88Piv via @TOIBusiness https://t.co/MDQhYZDs1O 3 hours ago

timesofindia

Times of India SBI plans FIR over leaked clip of FM pulling up brass https://t.co/fIeiKzbmLH via @TOIBusiness https://t.co/exTHTEOiUP 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.