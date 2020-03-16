SBI Cards IPO lists at nearly 13% discount amid coronavirus concerns Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd, owned by the country's largest lender, opened at 661 rupees per share, a discount of 12.45% to its offer price of 755 rupees. 👓 View full article

