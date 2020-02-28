Global  

British Airways-owner, easyJet make drastic cuts to try to survive coronavirus

Reuters Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The owner of British Airways and easyJet, Europe's no.3 and no.4 airlines, said they would cut capacity drastically to try to survive the coronavirus outbreak which has stopped people traveling around the world.
