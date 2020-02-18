Fiat Chrysler halts production in Europe as coronavirus hits demand

As the coronavirus spreads, General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are directing or allowing workers to work from home.

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' Halts Production in the UK Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Production has shut down on the set of The Batman for the next two weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic. Robert Pattinson is starring in the new movie (though a...

Just Jared 2 days ago



