Global stock markets, U.S. futures fall after Fed rate cut

Newsday Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
On Wall Street, futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average were off nearly 5% following Sunday's emergency rate cut by the Fed.
News video: How the Federal Reserve's Emergency Rate Cut Impacted Futures

How the Federal Reserve's Emergency Rate Cut Impacted Futures 01:15

 The Federal Reserve has announced another emergency rate cut ahead of the meeting on Wednesday. Here's what it means for futures.

Stocks tumble again as Fed rate cut fails to offer comfort [Video]

Stocks tumble again as Fed rate cut fails to offer comfort

Global stocks tumbled again on Monday despite concerted efforts by central banks to reassure markets. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:58Published
Bank of England announces rate cut 0.25% to tackle coronavirus [Video]

Bank of England announces rate cut 0.25% to tackle coronavirus

The Bank of England has cut its main interest rate to 0.25% from 0.75%. The central bank said the decision came following the spread of Covid-19, which has seen stock markets and shares plunge around..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Global stock markets, US futures fall after Fed rate cut

Global stock markets and U.S. futures have fallen in a rebuke from investors to emergency central bank action to shore up economic growth as anti-virus controls...
FAANG stocks diverge in performance as coronavirus reaches critical period

It’s looking to be another wild week on Wall Street, with index futures showing hefty drops in the 5% range following the Fed’s announcement over the weekend...
PressHerald

Portland Press Herald BREAKING: Stocks sink at open, triggering 15 minute halt in trading. https://t.co/z2gIOBVzfo 5 seconds ago

jbmtweetz

James #StayHome Mowdy RT @reggieaqui: Dow futures are down more than a thousand points this morning. https://t.co/GcZx5wxAlX 17 seconds ago

WYMT

WYMT The Dow plunges 2,250 points, 9.7%, as more of US economy shuts down. Trading was halted. https://t.co/SghGutka46 39 seconds ago

KCRG

KCRG The Dow plunges 2,250 points, 9.7%, as more of US economy shuts down. https://t.co/gr4ZdWZVcg 46 seconds ago

MissADS08

Andrea D. Smith RT @cnnbrk: Global stock markets plunge after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates to nearly zero to cushion the blow from coronavirus… 47 seconds ago

FOXBaltimore

FOX Baltimore BREAKING: Stocks sink at open, triggering 15 minute halt in trading, as investors worry virus impact could lead to… https://t.co/WNNuz0Xiqh 58 seconds ago

kmoniquehouston

K. Monique Houston RT @FOXBaltimore: Global stock markets plunge after US Federal Reserve cut interest rates to nearly zero to cushion the blow from coronavir… 1 minute ago

WDBJ7

WDBJ7 The Dow plunges 2,250 points, 9.7%, as more of US economy shuts down. Trading was halted. https://t.co/z9jJFPiQRj 2 minutes ago

