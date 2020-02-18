CytoDyn files modified IND and protocol for Phase 2 clinical trial of leronlimab as a treatment for coronavirus respiratory symptoms

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) announced Monday that it has filed a modified investigational new drug (IND) application and protocol for the Phase 2 clinical trial of its versatile drug candidate leronlimab (PRO 140) as a therapy for patients who experience respiratory complications as a result of contracting the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19). In a statement, the Vancouver, Washington-based company said the "modification came at the behest of the US Food and Drug Administration," in response to the company's filing of its IND and protocol for its Phase 2 clinical trial on March 9. The modified protocol is a Phase 2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the potential and safety of Leronlimab in patients with the deadly coronavirus and calls for 75 planned patients in up to 10 centers in the United States. READ: CytoDyn files with the FDA to study leronlimab as a treatment for coronavirus respiratory symptoms Patients enrolled in the trial are expected to have a treatment window of approximately six weeks, the company added. CytoDyn's interim chief medical officer Jacob Lalezari, said the biotechnology company appreciated the FDA's "timely input on protocol design" and hoped to start the treatment study in the "very near future." "We are pleased with the new trial design and are rapidly sending supplies of leronlimab to the clinics to begin patient treatment," said CytoDyn CEO Nader Pourhassan in a statement. The company said the drug could work to fight the coronavirus by blocking the migration of regulatory T cells, known as Tregs, which can stifle the body's immune response. Leronlimab has already been granted Fast Track status by the FDA for the treatment of HIV in combination with the "cocktail" known as highly active antiretroviral therapy (HAART), and for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, a rare variety which doesn't respond to some treatments. Leronlimab has completed nine clinical trials and has been given to 800 patients in HIV treatment programs, without a single drug-related serious adverse event. CytoDyn is developing leronlimab to battle multiple diseases. The company has also filed an IND application and a Phase 2 clinical trial protocol with the FDA to treat patients with NASH - damage caused by a build-up of fat in the liver. Separately, CytoDyn's management issued a small correction to the company's press release issued on March 12 regarding patient #1 who enrolled in the metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) Phase 1b/2 with first treatment in late September 2019. The company said Patient #1 had missed one treatment of carboplatin and will continue to be treated with carboplatin and leronlimab. Additional updates about this patient will be included in the next company update on all cancer patients, it added.


