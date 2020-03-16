Nichols for Your Thoughts: To my fellow millennials during this epidemic: Just stop Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

In these unprecedented and uncertain times I have a message for my fellow 20-somethings out there: Just stop. It’s not about me — it’s not about you. The “I’m not at risk of getting sick” mentality is ignorant. You are correct, unless you have underlying health conditions you aren't in the high-risk demographic for severe illness. But, it is easily passed on to someone you love, or maybe someone you don’t even know. According to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC),… 👓 View full article

