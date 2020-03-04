Here's how Honda is handling coronavirus issues

Monday, 16 March 2020 () You just can’t build the 2020 Honda Accord at home. While many businesses migrate toward allowing employees to work from home in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, some companies do not have that option. One of those is Honda of America Manufacturing Inc. and its multiple facilities in the state including auto assembly plants in Marysville and East Liberty, an engine plant in Anna and a transmission plant in Russells Point. Work continues as scheduled at those facilities, although…