Here's how Honda is handling coronavirus issues Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

You just can’t build the 2020 Honda Accord at home. While many businesses migrate toward allowing employees to work from home in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus , some companies do not have that option. One of those is Honda of America Manufacturing Inc. and its multiple facilities in the state including auto assembly plants in Marysville and East Liberty, an engine plant in Anna and a transmission plant in Russells Point. Work continues as scheduled at those facilities, although… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources All-New Honda e Interior Design



The automotive industry is changing faster than at any time in its history, with a convergence of trends and developments shaping the face of the sector beyond all recognition. Honda predict that by.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:44 Published 2 weeks ago All-New Honda e Exterior Design



The automotive industry is changing faster than at any time in its history, with a convergence of trends and developments shaping the face of the sector beyond all recognition. Honda predict that by.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:28 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this