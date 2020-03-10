Global  

Virgin Atlantic to ground up to 85% of fleet in coronavirus crisis

Reuters Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Virgin Atlantic, the UK-based airline, said it would ground 75% of its fleet by 26 March and by up to 85% at points in April, as it canceled more flights due to coronavirus.
