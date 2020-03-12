Kentucky reports first COVID-19 coronavirus-related death

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

On Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed someone in the state has died from the novel coronavirus . The patient was a 66-year-old man from Bourbon County, WLKY-TV reports. Beshear said COVID-19 was just one of "numerous" factors that contributed to his death. "We have lost the patient in Bourbon County. We are thinking about him and his family. The coronavirus wasn't the only cause, it was a contributing factor. It is serious and it does impact people," Beshear said during a news conference.


