Steve Davis Mktg Automakers are in much better shape to withstand a recession if the coronavirus pandemic tanks the US economy (GM,… https://t.co/KzVBAFyFPI 28 minutes ago Márcio M. Silva Automakers are in much better shape to withstand a recession if the coronavirus pandemic tanks the US economy (GM,… https://t.co/902fHC4B7c 28 minutes ago Winson Tang Automakers are in much better shape to withstand a recession if the coronavirus pandemic tanks the US economy (GM,… https://t.co/4XxKpMCQ8Q 28 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. Automakers are in much better shape to withstand a recession if the coronavirus pandemic tanks the US economy (GM,… https://t.co/OSMftkTckw 28 minutes ago Principal-IT Automakers are in much better shape to withstand a recession if the coronavirus pandemic tanks the US economy (GM,… https://t.co/i8MuUETZGH 28 minutes ago Business Insider Automakers are in much better shape to withstand a recession if the coronavirus pandemic tanks the US economy https://t.co/RRy1hxx7qv 36 minutes ago